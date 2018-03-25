Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding invitation printer, Lotte Small, recently revealed that worst thing about her job.

During an interview with Express, Small revealed that the worst thing she had to endure was keeping the information from her family, especially her mom. As an employee of Barnard and Westwood, Small was sworn to secrecy to not share any details about the royal’s couple’s nuptials.

The info on the invitation reads, “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales KG KT requests the pleasure of the company of… at the marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms. Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday 19th May, 2018 at 12 Noon followed by a reception at Windsor Castle.”

An estimated 800 guests are expected to flock to the venue to witness Markle and Prince Harry’s union. Six hundred of those guests will attend the reception for the members of the congregation. The two hundred others will be invited to a more intimate reception hosted by Prince Charles.

Prince Charles was also the one mentioned in Prince Harry and Markle’s invitation and not Queen Elizabeth, II since the event is not a state occasion. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s invites were signed by the monarch. But the queen and the other members of the royal family already confirmed their attendance to the event.

Also on the invitation is the dress code. Both men and women are required to wear formal attire like a morning coat and lunget hat or a military uniform. Women are required to wear a day dress and a hat.

Meanwhile, after the invitations were sent out, Money estimated the cost of the couple’s invite. Sarah Sadler, a client coordinator with New York printer Bella Figura, estimated the 600 invitations at $7,500, but with the inserts or envelopes, it could be priced at $10,000.

“It’s truly a labor love, and that’s why the price is so high,” she said.

Kristen Armstrong, the chief financial officer of Cheree Berry Paper in St. Louis, Missouri, said that the cost of the invites could have been pricey, but it benefited Prince Harry and Markle in the long run.

Photo: Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images