Meghan Markle's potential title has only just been revealed, but it has already been met with controversy.

Queen Elizabeth II is expected to give the "Suits" star a Duchess title on her wedding day. According to royal experts, Markle may receive a title connected to an Irish province, Connaught, a rural county in southeast England.

"One of the highlights of the Queen's reign was her visit to Ireland and there is no doubt it would be seen symbolically as a very important continuation of the close relations that now exist, but we must remember that the Republic of Ireland has existed for decades and it just simply isn't conceivable that it could happen without being preceded by substantial debate in Ireland," Richard Fitzwilliams said.

However, some of the residents don't think that the title is appropriate. Joe McGowan, a resident of County Sligo, thinks that "it would be appalling and an anathema to any real Irish person."

"If they want to give dukedoms over in England, they can give them away in abundance," McGowan continued. "It doesn't bother me. But they should keep their noses out of Connaught."

Meanwhile, aside from being called Duchess, the future royal is also expected to be called Her Royal Highness or HRH. Unlike Wallis Simpson, who was denied the title, Markle will enjoy it like Kate Middleton.

"Barring any weird, unheard-of rule, Meghan will most likely enjoy the title of 'Her Royal Highness' upon marrying Harry," the managing editor of Daily Break said. "Wallis Simpson was the only exception in recent history, and that was because the royal family blamed her for King Edward VIII's abdication and didn't deem her worthy of such a status. Since there is no issue between Meghan and Her Majesty, she will most definitely be titled HRH."

But even if she becomes a peer of the realm, Markle will never outrank the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

"As far as I know, Meghan will be considered a commoner like Prince George and Princess Charlotte even when she becomes HRH because she's not a peer of the realm either," Kelly Lynch said.

This will change once Markle becomes Duchess. She will no longer be a commoner but a peer of the realm. However, her rank remains lower than Prince William and Middleton's kids.

"Long story short, there will never be a time when Meghan outranks her soon-to-be nephew and niece," Lynch said.

