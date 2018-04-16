Meghan Markle's family has not yet received an invite to her royal wedding with Prince Harry, and the actress' cousin has one person she wants to blame.

The prince and the "Suits" star have already sent out invitations to their wedding guests. However, Markle's relatives haven't received any. Her cousin, Trish Gallup, was also expecting one, and now she is blaming the star's half-sister, Samantha Grant, for not getting an invite.

"I've done everything I can to try to reach Meghan, but we are not invited. I'm not holding out any hope. Certainly, invitations would have arrived by now if they were coming," Gallup told Daily Star. "I think Meghan's sister blew it for us by writing a tell-all book – and I believe they don't want to risk embarrassment, which is understandable. I'm saddened, though. I would have loved to give my wishes to Meghan."

Grant made headlines earlier after teasing her tell-all book, titled “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.” However, she later denied that her book was a "slamming tell-all." She also explained that she was only misquoted by tabloids and insisted that she was a victim of "mistruths."

"The tabloids really milk that for all it's worth, so it created a divide between Meghan and I," Grant said, adding that the Markle family dynamic is "so normal."

Grant has not received an invite to the royal wedding as well. Last week, she calles out Markle for inviting complete strangers to her big day, but not her own family.

"We are getting a Markle Royal Coat of arms but not invited to the wedding?" Grant wrote. "And it's not only Meg who is 15th cousin to Harry. My brother and I are also. I was the first born Markle to my father. Exclude the markle's from this wedding would be highly inappropriate."

Meanwhile, Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is reportedly not aware that he is giving away his daughter on her wedding day.

"I talked to Thomas last week and he didn’t seem to know what the problem was," Markle's uncle Michael told Mirror. "He told me he hasn’t heard anything and he didn’t even know if he would be walking Meghan down the aisle."

Michael understands that the bride-to-be doesn’t want to see some of her relatives at the event. As for him, he admitted that he wants to witness the royal wedding.

“I’m sure she doesn’t want some of the Markles there, but myself and my brother Fred and my two girls would like to go,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Niall Carson