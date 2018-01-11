Meghan Markle's dad needs financial support.

The "Suits" actress was never shy when it comes to her parents. In fact, she used to share throwback photos with her mom, Doria Radlan, and dad, Thomas Markle, on her social media accounts. Since Markle will soon be joining the royal family, her half-sister, Samantha Grant, 52, urges her to help their father financially.

"If you can spend $75,000 on a dress, you can spend $75,000 on your dad," Grant told In Touch Weekly (via Daily Mail). She is referencing to the expensive gown that Markle wore during her engagement photo shoot with Prince Harry.

According to Grant, their dad is behind Markle's success. Their father gave the "Horrible Bosses" star the best education, social connections and contacts in the industry. Grant is convinced that Prince Harry's fiancée will not be where she is without their dad and on behalf of their dad, she wanted the actress to recognize it in the form of monetary support.

"He's working with a doctor to improve [the leg] so it minimizes his pain and he'll be able to walk Meg down the aisle," Grant added.

Grant first made headlines last year when she opened up about her controversial book "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister" that references Markle. Many, including their family, believe that she wrote it to hurt the "Remember Me" star intentionally.

"She's just been overall jealous of Meghan as soon as she got famous and began taking jobs like, for example, ['Beverly Hills'] '90210.' And of course, when she got 'Suits,' that set her off," Grant's daughter Noelle Rasmussen said. "After however many years, she's just completely bashed Meghan, said the most horrible things about her to the entire family, and just been completely jealous of her."

But Grant denied the rift between her and the actress. According to her, her book is not a slamming tell-all against Markle and added that she was just misquoted by the tabloids.

"The tabloids really milk that for all it's worth, so it created a divide between Meghan and I," Grant said while adding of the Markle family dynamic, "We're so normal."

However, another source said that Grant and Markle were never close because they were not brought up in the same house. Another factor that influences their lack of relationship is their 17 years age gap.

Photo: Getty Images/Jack Taylor