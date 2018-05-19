Meghan Markle’s uncle, Michael Markle, recently defended his younger brother, Thomas Markle Sr., over claims that he was too embarrassed to attend the royal wedding.

During his conversation with the Daily Mail, Michael said that Thomas will miss the big event because of his health and nothing else.

“I haven’t spoken with Tom for two weeks. I know he was ready to go to London, but he had a heart attack or something. I have the same ailment. I heard to put stents in his heart. I myself have three stents and a pacemaker, so it probably runs in the family,” he said.

TMZ was first to report about Markle’s heart attack last week. Days later, it was revealed that he will be undergoing surgery at a charity hospital. The procedure was a success, but it made it impossible for the former lighting director to fly to London and attend the royal wedding.

However, Thomas’ health issue is being criticized by some royal fans who are convinced that he just used it as a reason to not attend his daughter’s wedding. Before his heart attack, Thomas was involved in a controversy involving his fake photos.

It was revealed that the 73-year-old staged some photos in relation to the royal wedding to make it seem as though he was involved in it. His daughter, Samantha Markle-Grant, said that she was the one who suggested for her dad to take the fake pictures.

“I have to say I am entirely the culprit. As we know the media can take very unflattering photographs of people on their casual days and blow it way out of proportion. I said, you know, the world has no idea you’re getting in shape, doing healthy things. They don’t photograph you buying vegetables and PH water. They photograph you as unflattering ways as they can. So I said, you really need to show the world that you’re getting in shape and doing great healthy things,” she said (via People).

