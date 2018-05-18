Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle-Grant, may have lied about her recent car crash.

Officers from the Florida Highway Patrol spent three hours looking through their database to gather information about Samantha’s car accident this week. However, they weren’t able to find anything.

Some critics are convinced that Samantha faked her alleged accident. But the police officers are more focused on the possibility that she and her boyfriend, Mark Phillips, may face a hit and run misdemeanor.

“Even if they hit a stationary property such as a wall under Florida law you are required to report that to law enforcement. If you didn’t that’s considered hit and run,” Lieutenant Kim Montes told the Daily Mail.

TMZ was the first to report about Samantha’s car accident. The publication claimed that she suffered from a broken ankle and fractured her knee. Her boyfriend reportedly swerved into a barrier near a toll booth while trying to avoid the paparazzi.

“We looked for three hours last night. She lives in Ocala but there are no toll roads in Ocala. The nearest toll road would be the turnpike so we checked the turnpike, we checked I4, we checked all these other roads. We checked by her name, we checked by his name and we didn’t find any reports. So we don’t know if this actually happened. We can’t find any reports basically from all of central Florida. We can’t find a report by name or a scenario that was similar to this,” said Montes.

The officer also said that if Samantha’s accident and injuries will be proven to be true, they could suggest that she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at that time.

“Just based on my 23 years of experience, you typically don’t end up on the floorboards of a vehicle unless you’re not buckled or not buckled properly,” Montes said.

Samantha and her brother, Thomas Markle Jr., have not been invited to the royal wedding. Their dad, Thomas Markle Sr., was supposed to walk Markle down the aisle, but it has been confirmed that he won’t attend the royal wedding.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson/AFP

Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot on May 19.