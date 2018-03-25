Meghan Markle’s wedding dress is once again being linked to Victoria Beckham after she was spotted wearing a cream jumper designed by the Spice Girls members.

Following the Markle’s sighting in Belfast, Labrokes revealed that its 16/1 odds became 4/1 within minutes. The new odds have placed Beckham on the top three spot alongside Erdem with 3/1 and Ralph & Russo with 1/3.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told The Sun, “It looked as though Ralph & Russo were a shoo-in to design Meghan’s dress, but the bride-to-be is clearly a fan of Victoria Beckham and we reckon there’s every chance she’ll get the nod.”

This is not the first time that Beckham has been linked to Markle or her wedding dress. Last year, multiple publications reported that Markle and Beckham have a developed a close friendship ever since the future royal arrived in the United Kingdom.

One of Beckham’s friends told Vanity Fair last month that the two women have also been bonding over fashion, food, and their workouts.

“They get along well and have been in touch recently. Meghan really likes Victoria’s style and was keen to pick her brains about pulling together a working wardrobe. She loves Victoria’s elegant but smart dresses, so expect her to wear one very soon,” the source said.

However, the 43-year-old singer has already denied her involvement in designing Markle’s wedding dress. During an interview with The Guardian in February, Beckham acknowledged the fact that Markle looked stunning in one of her collections.

“She looked absolutely beautiful in my jumper. I’m sure it will be a really fun wedding. But no, she hasn’t asked me to do the dress,” Beckham said.

But if Beckham won’t design the former actress’ wedding dress, there is still one thing that the “Wannabe” singer can do. According to her fellow Spice Girls member, Mel B, they all received an invitation to attend Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptials.

However, it is still unclear whether or not the quintet – made up of Mel B, Beckham, Mel C, Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton will perform at the wedding reception.

