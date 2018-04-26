Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, celebrates her 48th birthday on Thursday — her second birthday to be celebrated at the White House since her husband Donald Trump was elected as the president in 2016.

Born in 1970 in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, Melania has been a constant presence in the political circle since Trump became president. Though she has been in the political public eye only for a few years, Melania has made quite an impression be it her fashion sense, or her national campaign to end cyberbullying.

So, in honor of her birthday, here are 10 quotes by the First Lady, courtesy of Brainy Quotes.

1. "I think the mistake some people make is they try to change the man they love after they get married. You cannot change a person."

2. "As citizens of this great nation, it is kindness, love, and compassion for each other that will bring us together — and keep us together. These are the values Donald and I will bring to the White House."

3. "If I am honored to serve as the first lady, I will use that wonderful privilege to try to help people in our country who need it the most. One of the many causes dear to my heart is helping children and women."

4. "Donald intends to represent all the people, not just some of the people. That includes Christians and Jews and Muslims; it includes Hispanics and African Americans and Asians, and the poor and the middle-class. Throughout his career, Donald has successfully worked with people of many faiths and with many nations."

5. "After living and working in Milan and Paris, I arrived in New York City 20 years ago, and I saw both the joys and the hardships of daily life. On July 28, 2006, I was very proud to become a citizen of the United States — the greatest privilege on planet Earth."

Photo: Getty Images / Joe Raedle

6. "Do I agree with everything he says? No. I have my own opinions too, and I tell him that. Sometimes he takes it in and listens, and sometimes he doesn’t."

7. "I don't have a nanny. I have a chef, and I have my assistant, and that's it. I do it myself. You know, those hours with your child are really important ones, even if it's just the two of you, being quiet in the car together."

8. "I’m very political. I’m not political in public, I’m political at home."

9. "You know, to marry a man like Donald, you need to know who you are. You need to know who you are, and you need to be very strong and smart."

10. "Everyone wants change. Donald is the only one that can deliver it. We should not be satisfied with stagnation. Donald has a deep and unbending determination and a never-give-up attitude. I have seen him fight for years to get a project done - or even started - and he does not give up! If you want someone to fight for you and your country, I can assure you, he is the 'guy'."