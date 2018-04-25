First Lady Melania Trump’s wax figure will be unveiled at New York’s Madame Tussauds on Wednesday by former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The exhibit — titled “Give Melania a Voice” — will be an interactive display meant to engage visitors to not only get a picture with the FLOTUS but to speak as one too.

The museum plans to launch a Twitter account with the name “first lady of Madame Tussauds” where visitors will be invited to post tweets on Melania’s behalf.

The fact that Spicer agreed to unveil Melania’s statue, especially keeping in mind the circumstances in which he was forced to leave the Trump administration, surprised many. However, when the Hill reached out to him for a comment regarding his decision to do this, Spicer said: “Mrs. Trump has been a fantastic First Lady and this is fun exhibit for people to learn more about her.”

Twitter users could not let the momentous occasion go without poking a little fun at the expense of Melania.

“I hope her wax figure looks better than POTUS's - or I'd sue to keep them from displaying it. Hideous,” tweeted a user, while another wrote, “Isn't the real @MELANIATRUMP also made of wax? Or is it plastic silicone? Hard to know if any of her bits are real.”

Here are a few other reactions to the FLOTUS getting her very own wax statue:

Spicer will also be answering questions about his time in the White House after the unveiling ceremony. Spicer has recently appeared on FOX News and he defended the president’s lawyer Michael Cohen after an FBI investigation was launched into his personal and business dealings, which includes files related to a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, which brought her silence regarding a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

"It seems to be more speculative -- 'If he does this, if they do that, we hear that this might happen,'" Spicer said, adding that the extent of media coverage on Cohen and Daniels is “unprecedented.” "None of it's based on fact. It's just a lot of speculation."

The Washington D.C. and New York outlets of Madame Tussauds already has wax statues of Melania’s husband and the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump.

However, Madame Tussauds has not shared the best of relations with the Trump family in the past. The museum stirred up quite some controversy when they pulled a prank on the POTUS in January.

Trump canceled his plans to visit the United Kingdom, originally scheduled for February, citing the U.S. embassy in London as the reason for his decision.

“I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts’ only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars,” he tweeted.

Shortly after the news was made public, Madame Tussauds in London placed the wax figure of Trump outside the U.S. embassy for everyone to pose and click selfies with.

Photo: Getty Images/ Olivier Douliery-Pool