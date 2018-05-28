Memorial Day is a federal holiday marked to honor and remember Americans who died fighting for their country. Originally known as Decoration Day, this holiday started after the Civil War in 1868.

This day marks the unofficial start of the summer vacation season, while Labor Day marks the end of it. Some people confuse this day with Veterans Day, which observes those who served — or are currently serving — in the United States military.

General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans, on May 5, 1868, called for a nationwide day of remembrance later in the month.

To honor the brave soldiers who died during their military service, here are some quotes courtesy of Brainy Quotes.

1. “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” — John F. Kennedy

2. “The dead soldier’s silence sings our national anthem.” — Aaron Kilbourn

3. “I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism.” — Bob Riley

4. “For love of country, they accepted death.” — James Garfield

5. “Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and your government when it deserves it.” — Mark Twain

6. “The willingness of America's veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.” — Jeff Miller.

7. “There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what is right with America.” — Bill Clinton

8. “Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are stiffened.” — Billy Graham

9. “Better to die fighting for freedom than be a prisoner all the days of your life.” — Bob Marley

10. “The patriot’s blood is the seed of Freedom’s tree.” — Thomas Campbell

11. “What’s right about America is that although we have a mess of problems, we have great capacity, intellect and resources to do something about them.” — Henry Ford

12. “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.” — Nathan Hale

13. “There is nothing wrong with America that the faith, love of freedom, intelligence and energy of her citizens can not cure.” — Dwight David Eisenhower

14. “A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.” — Joseph Campbell

15. “They are dead, but they live in each Patriot’s breast, and their names are engraven on honor’s bright crest.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Photo: REUTERS/Johnny Milano