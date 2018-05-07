It’s one of the most exclusive events of the year, but even celebrities can’t guarantee an invitation to the Met Gala.

The exclusive event, which takes place every year and is hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour is only open to invited guests, and even some of Hollywood’s elite can be snubbed when it comes to being extended an invite. This year, the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” event is once again set to have an exclusive guest list, after last year saw the number of invited guests tightened down to just 550 people.

It’s unclear how many guests have received invitations to this year’s event, though the reason for tightening the number of invites last year was meant to make it more “intimate and private,” in order to go with the theme. It could mean this year’s guest list will once again see a larger number.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

As for guests who will be in attendance, the only attendees who will be in confirmed attendance with Wintour will be her co-chairs and hosts for this year’s event—Donatella Versace, Amal Clooney, and Rihanna.

In addition, some regular staples of past events who are likely to attend will include Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Lupita Nyong’o, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, as well as several supermodels.

Other attendees from years past who will likely make the cut are last year’s attendees, Selena Gomez, Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra. Newer faces who became relevant through events in the past year, like actor Timothée Chalamet, whose “Call Me By Your Name” co-star Armie Hammer was invited last year, as well as Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, who made a big fashion statement at the Oscars this year with an S&M inspired look under his tuxedo.

However, even those who are usually staples at the event shouldn't always assume they will receive an invite to the exclusive event. Even those who have been common fixtures on the red carpet for the gala for years can be excluded from the current year's event.

For 2017's "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons" event, supermodel Coco Rocha was left off the guest list for the first time in years, and said she didn't really know the reason why she'd been excluded from the event.

"I don't know. You'll have to ask Anna that," she told Page Six at the time.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com