Demi Lovato fueled rumors rapper Nicki Minaj ruined her experience when she attended the Met Gala for the very first time. In 2016, the artists found themselves at the center of feud rumors after they posed for an awkward picture alongside Moschino designer Jeremy Scott on the red carpet.

In the photo, the “No Frauds” rapper didn’t seem thrilled to be sharing the spotlight with Lovato, who later made light of the situation. However, in a new interview, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed attending the event almost caused her to relapse, after being sober for more than five years.

During an interview with Billboard, Lovato revealed she “had a terrible experience” at the soiree due to a celebrity who was “miserable to be around.”

“It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink,” she admitted.

The negative vibes forced Lovato to abruptly leave the gathering and head to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

“I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on -- millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting. And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala,” she stated.

Although Lovato didn’t call out Minaj directly, she revealed her experience at the Met Gala made her realize just how important it is to stay true to herself. “I have boundaries. There are things I’ll probably never share with the world, because I’ve already given so much,” the singer told the publication.

However, she admitted that sharing her struggles with addiction has put her in a position to be more aware of the decisions she makes.

Lovato explained her honesty “holds me accountable. When I started talking about my sobriety -- I can never be seen at a club getting wasted. If I relapse, it shows my fans it’s OK to relapse. And I can’t do that.”

While Lovato doesn’t appear eager to return to another Met Gala anytime soon, it seems she is determined to make sure her health remains her number one priority.

