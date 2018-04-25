The husband of Southwest Airlines plane accident victim, Jennifer Riordan, spoke out a week after his wife's death expressing sorrow over the incident that ended their nearly 30 years of love story. Jennifer, who was married to Michael Riordan, the former chief operating officer of the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died last week after Dallas-bound Southwest Flight 1380 blew an engine forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"I have no idea how I can do this without her," Michael said while speaking to ABC News on Tuesday.

"The chaplain at the hospital called and said, 'We need to speak with Mike Riordan who is married to Jennifer. Are you married to Jennifer Riordan?'" Michael said. "I said, 'Yes, but she wasn't going through Philadelphia. She was planning on going to Chicago so I don't think you --' just absolute denial. I'm still in denial."

Michael said he spoke with his wife the day of the flight and never could have imagined what would be happening next in their lives.

"One of my most comforting things through all this is, she called me that morning to check on the day see what we were going to do when she got home and we ended with, 'I love you. Safe travels,'" he said.

Photo: Reuters/Facebook/Jennifer Riordan

Jennifer was a graduate of the University of New Mexico as well as a former NMBA Board member and NMBA Scholarship winner. Michael said thousands of people had gathered this weekend to celebrate Jennifer, her life and her work for the Albuquerque community. He said the immense love that people showed toward her is what he'll keep in mind when his two kids ask about their mother.

"Kind, loving, caring and sharing," he said. "Every decision we make is going to be based on that. When I have those four little eyes looking at me, thinking how we're going to get through, that's going to make me a better dad, a better husband and a better person."

"It's the love affair that will never end because no one can take her from my heart and no one can take her from our family," he added.

Tammie Jo Shults and Darren Ellisor, the two pilots of the jet, were hailed as heroes for helping prevent a far worse catastrophe after the tragic incident. The plane’s engine failed while the aircraft was 32,000 feet above ground. Seven people on board the jet were injured in the incident.

In a statement, Boeing expressed its "deepest condolences" to the victim's family.

Following Jennifer's untimely death, her family issued a statement.