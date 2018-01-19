Mike Sorrentino, better known to a generation of MTV viewers as “The Situation” from “Jersey Shore,” pleaded guilty Friday to tax evasion, TMZ reported. Sorrentino faces steep fines and up to five years in prison, which is less severe than the 15 years he faced when he initially pleaded not guilty. The 35-year-old reality TV star reportedly has a net worth of $300,000.

Mike 'The Situation' Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud, Judge OKs trip to Florida for 'Jersey Shore' https://t.co/iUk9TIpiYE — TMZ (@TMZ) January 19, 2018

TMZ initially broke the story that “The Situation” had failed to pay taxes between 2010 and 2012. The good news for Sorrentino is that the judge approved a trip to Florida to film a new “Jersey Shore” reunion show. “The Situation” will not be left out of the program, which will give fans of the original zeitgeist a chance to see what their favorite ambassadors of the GTL lifestyle are up to now.

Sorrentino, for what it’s worth, seems to be doing well for himself, aside from this legal troubles. Co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley told People that “The Situation” got over his painkiller addiction and has been sober for a couple of years. According to Farley, he’s a completely different and better person now. The reunion show will, naturally, feature some partying, but Farley said she and the rest of the cast will make sure nothing goes wrong with him.

Sorrentino is not being shy about the news of his guilty plea, either. After entertainment outlets started reporting that he pleaded guilty to tax evasion, he retweeted multiple articles about it. For example, he was the first person to retweet the Page Six report about his legal troubles.

Photo: Mike Sorrentino/Twitter