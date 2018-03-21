A cryptic note found on a dollar bill used to buy Girl Scout cookies in Wisconsin could be linked to the 1999 disappearance of Mikelle Biggs, police said Tuesday. The Arizona girl was 11 years old when she went missing from near her Mesa home on Jan. 2, 1999.

The note, which is believed to be the latest tip in the case, claimed that Biggs, who would be 30 this year, is still alive. Mesa police are currently investigating the possible lead to find her.

"We get leads from time to time, and we do follow up on these leads until there's nothing to follow," Mesa Detective Steve Berry told ABC News Tuesday.

The dollar bill was reportedly found more than 1,700 miles from Mesa in Neesha, Wisconsin. The tip was connected to the case as the note written around the right side and top of the 2009 dollar bill read: "My name is Mikel [sic] Biggs kidnapped from Mesa Az I'm alive."

Neesha Police Chief Kevin Wilkinson told ABC News: "A man came to the front lobby and dropped it off. He found it in a collection of money for Girl Scout cookies."

Wilkinson said he was not aware about the 1999 missing case, but learnt about it after his investigators looked into the note.

"The oddity in the note is that her first name is spelled wrong. That certainly seems odd and it would sway you to believe that it might not be legitimate," Wilkinson said. "But why would you pick that one, a case that's nearly 20 years old? It's somebody who knew something about that case."

Biggs' case drew national attention after she disappeared from outside her house while waiting for an ice cream truck. Her younger sister, Kimber Biggs, was feeling cold and went inside, but when she came outside 90 seconds later to call her sister for dinner, she had vanished. The girl's bicycle was found lying in the street close by.

Mesa detective Berry said it remains "an open, active case" and that they don't get lots of tips anymore, but whenever they do, investigators "always follow up on it. We always hope that might be the one that breaks the case.”

Berry said detectives are still hopeful that the latest lead would help yield some clues into Biggs' disappearance.

"We don't discount any leads," Berry said. "You never know where a lead or a tip is going to come from that can break a case."

Photo: Reuters/Gary Cameron