Just a few days after Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens released a joint statement with his wife confessing that he was in an extramarital relationship with a married woman, he is now under investigation following new accusations of assault and blackmail.

According to a report in CBS News, Greitens has been accused of slapping the unnamed woman with whom he had an affair. An official state investigation is being carried out regarding the incident with a lot of Republicans asking Greitens for clarity.

Speaking of the new set of allegations, Missouri state Sen. Doug Libla said: “With these allegations hanging out there, we need to get to the bottom of it," CBS News reported.

In a recording released by CBS News, the unnamed woman said: "I knew he was being sexual and I still let him. And he used some sort of tape, I don't know what it was and taped my hands to these rings and then put a blindfold on me. He stepped back and I saw a flash through the blindfold and he said you're never going to mention my name, otherwise, there will be pictures of me everywhere….He tried kissing my stomach and tried to kiss me down there but didn't quite get there because I flipped out and I said you need to stop."

Albert Watkins, the attorney who represents the ex-husband of the woman involved in the affair, also alleged that Greitens assaulted her. "When she admitted that she'd had sexual relations with her husband during a period of reconciliation, that the governor slapped her," Watkins said.

Watkins also added that Greitens first made physical contact with the above-mentioned woman in the hospital while Greitens wife was delivering one of his children. However, Greitens attorney denied any allegations and said that Greitens is confident that he will be cleared in the investigation.

Greitens and his wife Sheena Chestnut released a joint statement Thursday addressing his affair with the unnamed woman. The statement read: “A few years ago before Eric was elected Governor, there was a time when he was unfaithful in our marriage. This was a deeply personal mistake. Eric took responsibility, and we dealt with this together honestly and privately. While we would never have wished for this pain in our marriage, or the pain that this has caused others, with God’s mercy Sheena has forgiven and we have emerged stronger. We understand that there will be some people who cannot forgive – but for those who can find it in your heart, Eric asks for your forgiveness, and we are grateful for your love, your compassion, and your prayers."

In an entirely different statement, Chestnut wrote: "We have a loving marriage and an awesome family; anything beyond that is between us and God. I want the media and those who wish to peddle gossip to stay from me and my children."

The news about Greitens' affair came to light after his former lover's now ex-husband revealed the story to St Louis TV station KMOV.