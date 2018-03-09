With the start of the 2018 MLB season right around the corner, no one seems to know when or where free agents like Jake Arrieta, Jose Bautista and Lance Lynn will sign. There are even betting odds for each player’s potential destination, though they don’t shed much light on what will happen over the next few weeks.

The Milwaukee Brewers are slight favorites to land Arrieta. Milwaukee has reportedly shown interest in baseball’s best remaining free agent, though they might be reluctant to spend much more money after giving Lorenzo Cain a five-year, $80 million contract. That’s why teams like the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies are all close behind.

It’s possible that the Minnesota Twins will wind up with Arrieta after failing in their bid to get Yu Darvish. Minnesota probably has a better chance of signing a second-tier starter like Lance Lynn or Alex Cobb, considering the Twins traded for Jake Odorizzi shortly after Darvish committed to the Chicago Cubs.

There isn’t nearly as much hitting depth in free agency as there was 24 hours ago with reports that Mike Moustakas is returning to the Kansas City Royals and Carlos Gonzalez is likely going back to the Colorado Rockies. Jose Bautista is certainly the biggest name, if not the best position player still looking for a contract. Even after a down year, he’s averaged 33 home runs and 95 RBI over the last three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Photo: Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Let’s take a look at the betting odds for some of the top players left in free agency, via Bovada.lv.

Who will Jake Arrieta sign his next MLB contract with?

Milwaukee Brewers 7/4

Washington Nationals 5/2

San Diego Padres 11/4

Philadelphia Phillies 9/2

Minnesota Twins 8/1

Who will Jose Bautista sign his next MLB contract with?

Tampa Bay Rays 8/5

Any Other Team 1/2

Who will Alex Cobb sign his next MLB contract with?

Minnesota Twins 5/4

Milwaukee Brewers 4/1

Philadelphia Phillies 4/1

St. Louis Cardinals 4/1

Texas Rangers 6/1

Who will Lance Lynn sign his next MLB contract with?

Minnesota Twins 9/5

Philadelphia Phillies 10/3

New York Yankees 6/1

St. Louis Cardinals 6/1

Baltimore Orioles 7/1

Milwaukee Brewers 17/2

New York Mets 17/2

