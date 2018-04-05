The 2018 MLB season is officially a week old, meaning there is still more than 95 percent of the year left to be played. Every game counts the same, however, and getting off to a strong start can go a long way in making a run to the playoffs.

Most of the American League’s top World Series contenders are at the top of the early standings. The defending champion Houston Astros (6-1) have the best record in baseball, and they are followed by the AL East champion Boston Red Sox (5-1). The New York Yankees (4-2) are a game out of first place.

Four of last year’s five AL playoff teams have a winning record in the early going. The Cleveland Indians (2-4) are the only exception.

In the National League, the teams with the highest expectations are struggling. The Los Angeles Dodgers (2-5) are just a half-game out of last place in the NL West. The same goes for the Chicago Cubs (2-3) in the NL Central. L.A. and Chicago began the year with the best World Series odds in the NL.

The Arizona Diamondbacks (5-1) and Washington Nationals (4-2) are the only NL playoff teams that sit above .500. None of last year’s NL division winners are in first place.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (5-1) have to be considered the biggest surprise of the first week. After trading their two best players in the offseason, the team sits atop a division that’s supposed to have several playoff contenders.

The New York Mets (4-1) are also off to a good start as they look to bounce back from a bad year. They’ve got the NL’s second-best ERA behind strong performances from Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom.

Shohei Ohtani has gotten off to a historic start to the season with the Los Angeles Angels (5-2). The rookie has picked up a win as a starting pitcher in addition to hitting .429 with two home runs in 14 at-bats.

Four teams have at least five wins, and the Angels are the only team in that group that missed the postseason a year ago. Six teams have just one victory, and none of them had a winning record in 2017.