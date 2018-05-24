Wayne Rooney is edging towards the exit doors at Everton and closer to a move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

The former England international striker arrived in Washington and is expected to hold talks with the officials of DC United over a proposed move to the American capital for the ongoing MLS campaign.

According to BBC Sport, Rooney will discuss personal terms, having already agreed to a deal in principal with the MLS outfit. The Everton striker was seen outside DC United’s new stadium the Audi Field, which was nearing completion Wednesday.

The American outfit is said to have offered the former Manchester United striker a deal until the end of the 2020 MLS season. But they are yet to agree on a transfer fee with the English Premier League side.

Rooney still has one-year remaining on his contract with Everton, but has been granted permission to talk to DC United. The Toffees are open to sanctioning a move for the English forward, and also in keeping him at Goodison Park for the upcoming campaign.

The BBC report claimed the Toffees were keen for Rooney to hold talks with their newly appointed director of football Marcel Brands and meet with their new manager once he is appointed. Sam Allardyce was recently let go by Everton with former Watford manager Marco Silva the favorite to take over the reins at Goodison Park.

Allardyce, before he was sacked, had confirmed Everton were open to allowing Rooney to leave the club in the summer, but the financial side of the deal is yet to be sorted with Rooney still holding a contract worth £7.5m-a-year in wages ($10m). The former United striker was their top scorer last season with 11 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

“If the player wants to go — if any player wants to leave — then I'm comfortable with that," Allardyce said ahead of their final match on May 13 against West Ham United, as quoted on BBC Sport. "My understanding of the situation is there seems to have been some negotiation somewhere along the line. ... I don't get involved in anything with regards transfers so all I know is there appears to be interest from D.C. United. Where that lies and where Wayne lies with it I can't tell you at the moment."

While Rooney’s visit to the United States is expected to be for just 48 hours, the Daily Mail reported he is scheduled to have a medical Thursday, which should indicate the deal was close to completion.

However, DC United, who are bottom of the Eastern Conference, will not be able to confirm Rooney’s arrival until the MLS transfer window opens July 11. The striker’s arrival will potentially coincide with their first game at the new Audi Field Stadium on July 14 when they take on the Vancouver Whitecaps.