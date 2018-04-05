Mohamed Salah will be assessed after coming off early in Liverpool's dominant 3-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal clash at Anfield on Wednesday.

Salah continued his stunning form since joining the club last summer as he pounced on a loose ball to open the scoring in the first half and take his tally for the season to a remarkable 38 goals in all competitions.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made it 2-0 with a long-range screamer before Salah turned creator as his cross into the box allowed Sadio Mane to make it 3-0 with Jurgen Klopp's men now taking a commanding lead to the Etihad Stadium next week.

However, the only blemish on the night was Salah going off early in the second half as he was replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum after holding his groin and going straight down the tunnel with a Liverpool physiotherapist.

While everyone associated with Liverpool will be sweating on the Egyptian's fitness — especially with a Merseyside derby against Everton taking place this weekend and the return leg against City — manager Klopp revealed after the game that the injury was not too serious, but the club are awaiting a diagnosis.

"At the moment, he comes to the sideline and says he feels sometimes something and that is enough for me to not even ask the doc, but take him off the pitch," Klopp said, as quoted on FourFourTwo. "After the game I asked him and he said he feels fine so we have to wait for the real diagnosis, not Mo’s diagnosis."

Former Manchester United captain and ITV pundit Roy Keane however, speculated there could be more to the injury, especially as Salah came off in a big game, just seven minutes into the second half.

"Not good news," Keane said, as per the Express. "He’s obviously been their top man at the moment but the kind of news after the game is that he [Klopp] doesn’t think it’s too serious. [But] I always think when a player comes off in a big game like that, it must be bad."

Meanwhile, Klopp was all praise for his team, in particular, their defensive display as the rampant Citizens failed to register a single shot on target during the game.

"They [City] didn't play bad," Klopp explained. "They didn't create the usual number of chances because we defend in a lot of moments outstandingly well. Trent [Alexander-Arnold] had an outstanding game, Robbo [Andrew Robertson] on the other side, both centre-halves had very good games. Our three midfielders were absolutely brilliant, our three offensive guys were in the right spaces and supported them."

The return leg against Pep Guardiola's men will take place on Tuesday next week.