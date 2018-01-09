Heavy rains in Southern California Tuesday caused flooding and mudslides. Portions of US Highway 101 in Montecito, California, and Ventura County have been shut down.

Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason told CNN that at least three homes in Montecito “wiped away by mudflow and debris.” Emergency personnel is also working to rescue people trapped in vehicles by the mud.

People are also getting trapped in their homes because of the mudslides, according to KNBC.

#CAstorm-Heavy rains have triggered massive runoff in the Montecito area. Multiple rescues from vehicles and structures are underway. Access is difficult/delayed due to-at some locations-waist deep mudflow, trees, and wires down. Avoid the area. — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 9, 2018

Local reporters have also said there is gas line fire in the coastal city with a population of more than 8,000. Electricity has been reported out by several residents.

The area was charred by recent wildfires in California destroying vegetation that helps prevent flooding and mudslides by holding the ground together and absorbing water.

Evacuation orders have been issued because of flooding for thousands of people in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

#BREAKING: Mudslide shuts down the 101 in Montecito. People asking to be rescued from vehicles who are trapped in water. Reports of homeowners trapped by rising water around their homes. Multiple homes on fire bc of a gas line break. @NBCLA photo cred: @_FabRamirez pic.twitter.com/9THfBqAiOA — Daniella Guzman (@DaniellaNBCLA) January 9, 2018

Power lines down all over Montecito and an explosion pic.twitter.com/8FQa8jI5ap — Rachel Shalhoob (@hoober5) January 9, 2018

Viewer Mary Long sent in this photo from Santo Tomas Lane in Montecito. Mud in her living room. #CAStorm pic.twitter.com/uRL2ZBuLQA — Joe Buttitta (@KEYTNC3Joe) January 9, 2018