Heavy rains in Southern California Tuesday caused flooding and mudslides. Portions of  US Highway 101 in Montecito, California, and Ventura County have been shut down. 

Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason told CNN that at least three homes in Montecito “wiped away by mudflow and debris.” Emergency personnel is also working to rescue people trapped in vehicles by the mud.

People are also getting trapped in their homes because of the mudslides, according to KNBC. 

Local reporters have also said there is gas line fire in the coastal city with a population of more than 8,000. Electricity has been reported out by several residents.

The area was charred by recent wildfires in California destroying vegetation that helps prevent flooding and mudslides by holding the ground together and absorbing water.

Evacuation orders have been issued because of flooding for thousands of people in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

 