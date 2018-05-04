People have had enough of Kanye West and his controversial comments, so much so that they have decided to just mute him.

How? 105.1 The Bounce’s morning show initially came up with the #muteKanye movement, wherein hosts Bigg and Shay Shay planned not to play any of the rapper’s songs. Even the songs performed by other artists in which West collaborated with would not get any air time, according to The Washington Post.

“He has a huge platform and I just think that’s reckless,” Shay Shay said during the show. “I mean, you’re basically saying history is irrelevant.”

Bigg and Shay Shay then sought the opinion of “the boss man” – a producer, who agreed to boycott Kanye and his songs if the audiences agree.

Apparently, the radio show’s listeners have had enough of West, too. “Mute that clown!” a caller demanded. Several other callers shared the same sentiment.

Meanwhile, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah also expressed his displeasure over West’s slavery comments. “No, Kanye, slavery is not a choice,” Noah said. “Going blond is a choice. Both are terrible but one is easier to undo. Slavery was a choice: for white people.”

Noah said he normally wouldn’t care about what West says, but he is upset now because “now every member of the Tiki Torch Club is going to use Kanye’s words to justify their hate.”

“Basically, the way Kanye samples old-school soul music is how racists are going to sample him now,” he continued.

It was during an appearance on TMZ Live that West made his controversial statements. He told Candace Owen that “free thought” is important because it would make the world a better place. He said: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sound like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years, and it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It’s like, slavery — holocaust. Holocaust — Jews, slavery is blacks. Prison is something that unites us as one race - blacks and whites being one race.” Photo: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard