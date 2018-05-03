Talk about loyal! “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian is going to stand by her man, Kanye West, no matter what.

She might not agree with everything he does, says or believes, but that does not mean she will stop supporting him. West has made a lot of controversial remarks on Twitter lately, including his love for President Donald Trump and his belief that 400 years of slavery is a choice.

People have already been accusing West of being mentally ill and have been criticizing him endlessly on social media. Even his wife is worried about him. “Kanye is the most amazing person when he’s not acting like this. But when he gets manic, it’s really hard for everyone around him,” an insider told People. “Kim is absolutely worried about him right now, but she will defend him publicly to the end. She’s a very loyal wife, and her tweets and everything she’s been saying is definitely very calculated to help Kanye.”

Despite the controversies surrounding West’s tweets, the insider said “things are going on normally” for the rest of the family and they are going about their daily work schedules.

Earlier, a source close to the family said West has been having heated arguments with his wife and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, and it is getting more difficult to tame the rapper.

“He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too,” the source dished. “Everyone is really, really worried.”

While he genuinely loves Kim, West reportedly does not see themselves as on the same level - creativity-wise. “He genuinely believes he’s god and a genius and that he can do everything on his own. He has a great love for Kim, but in his mind he doesn’t think Kim is a genius, and he’s telling her he knows what he’s doing,” the insider claimed.

However, a different insider disproved this claim, saying, “Kanye and Kris have never had a fight.”

“Just because Kanye is having a strong opinion does not mean that he is mentally ill or headed for a breakdown. It’s unfair,” the source added. Photo: Getty Images/Alain Jocard