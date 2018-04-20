Police in New York confirmed Wednesday that MS-13 — an international criminal gang that originated in Los Angeles in the 1980s and later spread to other parts of the United States — issued a new directive to members of its gang, ordering them to “take out a cop.”

According to a New York Police Department memo, obtained by the New York Post, the directive issued was: “The police have been making too many arrests and it’s time to take the streets back and take out (shoot) a cop like we do in El Salvador.”

The police department in Hempstead, New York, are on the lookout for the gang member who could have proclaimed such a deadly threat against law enforcement, after getting tipped off about the directive by a “credible” informant.

The informant added that MS-13 were frustrated at the fact that many members of their gang were arrested in the recent past. In order to make a “statement,” they specifically wanted to take out a police officer in Hempstead. The act could be carried out by any member of the gang.

The physical description released by the police states that it is a tall, thin built, light-skinned Hispanic man with a tattoo of three dots next to his eye.

A police source told the NY Post the threat should be treated with caution by everyone in the law enforcement community and not just those on Long Island. “You have a license plate that says FOP [Fraternal Order of Police]. You might wear a T-shirt that says what precinct you work in,” the source said. “A cop’s a cop. They don’t know who you work for. FOP is for everybody.”

Photo: Getty Images/ Spencer Platt

The Nassau County Police Department issued an intelligence bulletin about the threat, Thursday. "It is imperative that members of the department take these threats seriously and adapt their work habits and lifestyles accordingly," the bulletin said, Patch reported.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder issued a statement on the potential violence: "The Nassau County Police Department is aware of a threat of violence against its police officers. We are taking appropriate action to ensure the safety and security of our officers and medics."

"I will not tolerate any threats against my officers and the Nassau County Police Department will continue to protect our residents and communities,” he added.

Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, aka Reaper, 35, of Laurel, Maryland — the highest-ranking member of the East Coast cliques of MS-13 — was arraigned in Nassau County on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and trafficking drugs. This was a major blow to the gang’s reputation and organization. Diaz is looking at up to 25 years of prison time if convicted.

Since 2013, the MS-13 has been accused of carrying out over 30 murders on Long Island. Gang members started facing increased police scrutiny since last year. A police source told the NY Post that when it came to MS-13, they did not take anything lightly.

“Everybody normally watches themselves. Everybody’s on alert regardless, especially where there’s a high presence of MS-13,” the source said.

Long Island residents have been warned to call 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious, which might be linked to the threats.