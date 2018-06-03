Legendary former American heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali died June 3, 2016 at the age of 74 after suffering from a respiratory illness, complicated by Parkinson's disease.

The Olympic gold medalist lifted the heavyweight title three times, and won 56 matches in his 21-year professional career.

"Courageous in the ring, inspiring to the young, compassionate to those in need, and strong and good-humoured in bearing the burden of his own health challenges," former President Bill Clinton said about the legend.

Born Cassius Clay Jr., Ali was stripped of his heavyweight championship and banned from boxing for three years for refusing military induction.

On this second death anniversary, here are a few quotes by the legend from BrainyQuote and USA Today.

1.“Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they’ve been given than to explore the power they have to change it. Impossible is not a fact. It’s an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It’s a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing.”



2. “I done wrestled with an alligator, I done tussled with a whale; handcuffed lightning, thrown thunder in jail; only last week, I murdered a rock, injured a stone, hospitalised a brick; I'm so mean I make medicine sick.”



3. “He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.”



4. “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. His hands can't hit what his eyes can't see. Now you see me, now you don't. George thinks he will, but I know he won't.



5. “Live everyday as if it were your last because someday you're going to be right.”



6. “Hating people because of their color is wrong. And it doesn't matter which color does the hating. It's just plain wrong."



7. “I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.'”

Photo: Action Images/Sporting Pictures/File Photo



8. “It's lack of faith that makes people afraid of meeting challenges, and I believed in myself.”



9. “If they can make penicillin out of moldy bread, they can sure make something out of you.”



10. “It's the repetition of affirmations that leads to belief. And once that belief becomes a deep conviction, things begin to happen.”



11. “I know where I'm going and I know the truth, and I don't have to be what you want me to be. I'm free to be what I want.”



12. “Only a man who knows what it is like to be defeated can reach down to the bottom of his soul and come up with the extra ounce of power it takes to win when the match is even.”



13. “My principles are more important than the money or my title.”



14. “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.”



15. “I don't have to be what you want me to be.”