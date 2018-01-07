When Whitney Way Thore’s “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” returns next Tuesday, things are taking a different turn for the 33-year-old’s romance. Thore is apparently making a shocking discovery about her beau that will led her to question if marriage is really for them.

TLC has just released a sneak peek at “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 4, episode 2 via Facebook, and it’s not looking so good for the aspiring bride. The preview starts with Thore admitting that something’s not right about her relationship with Avi Lang. “He told me he love me first. I thought that we’re on marriage track here,” Thore’s voiceover says as scenes depicting her in a gown flashes.

The preview then shows a scene when Thore uncovers her boyfriend’s cheating ways on social media. “He was telling her that,” Thore’s friend Heather says in the clip. But before the latter could finish her sentence, Thore yells, “the whole time we were dating.” The promo clip then jumps to a scene wherein Lang tells Thore via a phone call that he is sorry about what happened. Then, the teaser ends with Thore saying, “This is a nightmare.”

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” also mentions that Thore will discover a dark truth about her lover. It also hints at a confrontation between the two. While things between Thore and Lang are being presented on the show at present, it’s important to note that their relationship has already ended months ago.

Last September, Thore took to Instagram to expose her ex-lover’s cheating ways. “What’s the name for [that feeling when] you discover the man you were dating was simultaneously planning a wedding with another woman?” she wrote in a post in which she also tagged Lang’s fiancée Nada Louis, according to Life & Style. Thore also posted photos of her and her then-boyfriend’s intimate moments and captioned the collage: “For some reason, my ex-bf never wanted me to post pics of us! I think he’s just shy!”

Prior to the return of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” for its fourth run, TLC was hinting at a serious newfound romance between Thore and a mystery man. The network even teased on its website that Thore has absolutely fallen so hard for this man, but things turned sour quickly due to a heartbreaking turn of events. It now appears that Season 2 will be tackling Thore’s relationship with Lang a little too late.

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 4, episode 2, “Ghosted,” is set to air on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Photo: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Curvy Events, LLC