Authorities in Orlando, Florida, arrested a man after he was caught working out in a community gym naked, local media reports said Thursday. The man was spotted by residents of Andover Place Apartments, who identified him as Kerry Haynes.

A maintenance worker at the apartment complex confronted the man when he saw him riding a stationary bike while wearing no clothes. According to CBS affiliate WKMG-TV, the worker asked the man what he was doing, to which he replied, "working out."

The worker reportedly caught the incident on camera and handed it over to the authorities, following which deputies arrived at the complex.

After being confronted by the worker, Haynes allegedly left the gym to return to his apartment. He was seen lying in the grass, masturbating by the community pond, reports said, adding that the worker also saw the man urinating in the pool.

Photo: Reuters

Deputies arrived at the scene and escorted Haynes to his apartment where they found his clothes on his living room floor. Haynes was arrested on charges of exposure of sexual organs, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure, WKMG-TV said.

This was not the first time Haynes behaved in such a manner. According to the apartment complex's leasing consultant, he was performing naked acts for two weeks.

There are hundreds of such bizarre incidents that take place.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Police Department said a man was arrested and accused of indecent exposure after he was accused of getting naked and throwing a ball against a wall. Donald Kelly, 56, was booked on complaints of public indecency. A woman raised the complaint after she saw the man.