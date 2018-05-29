A Mexican passenger stripped naked and danced the can-can before boarding a flight at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow. The video of the man showing his moves was first posted on local telegram channel Mash.

The naked passenger was interrupted by police, who asked the man to get dressed. He was later arrested by law enforcement officers. The reason behind the man's strange behavior remains unknown.

Can-can is a form of French cabaret that involves high-energy, physically demanding moves.

Since being uploaded Monday, the video was viewed more than 60,000 times.

This is not the first time such an incident took place at an airport.

Earlier this month, a naked passenger was able to streak through the cabin of an Alaska Airlines plane before being detained. In another incident with Alaska Airlines, a flight was forced to turn around after a man reportedly stripped off his clothing and locked himself in a bathroom.

Alaska Airlines spokesman Tim Thompson confirmed in February that Flight 146 carrying 178 passengers had to be turned around when a passenger refused to follow flight instructions.

"Alaska Airlines flight 146 from Anchorage to Seattle returned to Anchorage due to a passenger not following flight attendant's instructions. While no emergency was declared, the decision was made to return to Anchorage," Thompson said in an email.

Last year, a Spirit Airlines flight was delayed from taking off from Las Vegas after a passenger stripped down and approached one of the flight attendants.

"He removed his clothes and then approached a flight attendant," McCarran International Airport spokesman Chris Jones told NBC affiliate News 3 Las Vegas at the time. "Metro officers were called and he was given medical attention."

Photo: Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin