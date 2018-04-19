“Nashville” will sing its last song this summer, but star Charles Esten wants audiences to know that the show isn’t over yet. Its final run is set to be magical.

Esten, who plays Deacon Claybourne, stars in a new promotional video that’s just him sitting in a chair. While we don’t get a look at the drama that’s coming, he hints that it’ll be worth watching.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” he says. “There’s a magic in ‘Nashville,’ and there always has been. There was a magic in the very beginning. There will be magic in the very end.”

In addition to “magic,” expect some serious drama. The country music show left off in February with quite a few cliffhangers.

Daphne (Maisy Stella) had auditioned for “Nashville’s Next Country Star,” Brad’s (Jeff Nordling) competition. Deacon eventually supported the teenager’s decision, but Brad and Deacon might not be able to be in the same room for much longer.

Brad decided to send his son Jake (Myles Moore) to boarding school, against Jessie’s (Kaitlin Doubleday) wishes. When he picked up his son from Jessie’s place, Deacon was there, and Jake refused to leave. Brad broke down Jake’s bedroom door and tried to physically pull him out of the house. Deacon stepped in and pushed Brad against the wall.

Photo: CMT

A push against a wall is far from the most violent thing Deacon has ever done, but Brad has the best lawyers. He immediately looked almost gleeful as he said that Deacon had just assaulted him.

Elsewhere in the “Nashville” midseason finale, there was some serious drama with Juliette (Hayden Panettiere), who decided that she wasn’t leaving Bolivia. She opted to stay with her new cult-like group. Avery took off his wedding ring, indicating that he might be giving up on the starlet.

That isn’t Avery’s only issue though. His band, The Last Highways, was playing on “The Chew” when Will (Chris Carmack), who has been taking steroids, passed out on stage. Audiences don’t know if he’ll be O.K.

They’ll find out on June 7 when the final episodes of “Nashville” premiere on CMT. The series finale airs July 26.