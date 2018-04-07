There are so many things to be grateful for today. For one, it’s the first full day of the weekend and it’s time to finally kick back and relax. The second thing to celebrate on this fine Saturday is National Beer Day. The annual holiday, which lands on April 7 each year, is a day to not only enjoy your favorite ales but to perhaps pick up a new hobby, as well. On this National Beer Day, go ahead and try making homebrewed beers, which will surely not only impress others but yourself, too. Plus, there’s no rule against drinking some bottled beer while you’re making your own to truly honor the holiday.

Here are 7 recipes to kick off your new homebrewing journey:

Rocky Raccoon’s Honey Lager

As one of the official recipes for the upcoming Homebrewers Association Big Brew 2018, this is a good place to start when trying your hand at making your own beer.

Southern Highlander Wee Heavy

Fan of the “Outlander” TV series or books? This might just be the perfect beer for you, just like it probably would be for any of the Highlanders in the series.

Melvin Brewing Homebrewer’s Hop Bomb

You’ll be putting a little hop in your step after the excitement you’ll feel from making this ingredient-heavy IPA that has an intense and fruity flavor.

Quick & Easy Malted Cider

If this is your first time brewing beer and would rather wade yourself in than jump, test out this simple hard cider recipe that only has a few components to it, including some frozen apples to sweeten it up.

Dusty Mud Irish-Style Stout

Some roasted barley, a hint of cocoa and a bit of caramel help make up the final product of this stout that you can create yourself in just one to two weeks.

John’s “World Famous” Dark Lager

Prefer lagers a bit darker? This recipe should do the trick. Though it’ll have a deeper color, in the end, the beer won’t have a bitter finish.

No Fail Stout (Gluten-free)

With this gluten-free formula, everyone can join in on the homebrewing fun. Rice malts and chocolate roast millet help make this beer drinkable for those who are gluten intolerant.