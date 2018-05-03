Today is National Day of Prayer, an observance held annually in the country when people of all faiths come together to pray. The day, marked on the first Thursday of May, was established in 1952 by President Harry Truman.

This year's theme is "Pray for America - UNITY" — based upon Ephesians 4:3 that says: "Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace."

"Our hope is that individuals, churches, and spiritual leaders in America, will humble ourselves and unify in prevailing prayer for the next great move of God in America. We can come together in clear agreement that this is our greatest need. We can become a visible union, standing together in prayer. We can pray more than ever before, and practice extraordinary prayer for the next great move of God in America that will catapult the message of the gospel nationally and internationally," the official website for the observance stated.

Below are some Bible verses about love, faith and hope to share with others on May 3.

1. “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

2. “Know that the Lord has set apart his faithful servant for himself; the Lord hears when I call to him.” — Psalms 4:3

3. “And when you pray, do not keep on babbling like pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words. Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him.” — Matthew 6:7-8

4. “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.” — 1 Timothy 2:1-2

5. “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” — Romans 8:28

6. “Love does no harm to its neighbor. Therefore love is the fulfillment of the law.” -- Romans 13:10

7. “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” — John 13:34-35

8. “Of the increase of His government and peace there will be no end, upon the throne of David and over His kingdom, to order it and establish it with judgment and justice from that time forward, even forever more. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will perform this.” — Isaiah 9:7=

9. “If in Christ we have hope in this life only, we are of all people most to be pitied.” — 1 Corinthians 15:19

10. “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.” — Hebrews 11:1

11. “Accept the one whose faith is weak, without quarreling over disputable matters.” — Romans 14:1

12. “So we are always of good courage. We know that while we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord, for we walk by faith, not by sight.” — 2 Corinthians 5:6-7

Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria