The National Day of Prayer is marked every year on the first Thursday of May, aimed at bringing people of all faiths together to pray. On this day, millions of people gather in churches, local businesses, the steps of city halls, in schools, and neighborhoods in unity.

This is the 67th observance since the day was first commemorated in 1952 by President Harry Truman. It is the 30th annual observance since President Ronald Reagan signed the amended law.

"We are living through a crucial time in our country’s history. Division rages, hate and vitriolic language are loud. We’re more focused on making enemies than friends. If we do not find the resolve to come together and confront the issues fracturing our communities and dividing our country, we will not find the peace and healing we desperately need," pastor Ronnie Floyd.

The National Observance of the National Day of Prayer will be held in Statuary Hall in Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill. The event will begin at 9 a.m. EDT. To watch the livestream of the main event click here. It will be broadcast on GOD TV throughout the day.

The people expected to participate in the National Day of Prayer observance include some members of Congress as well as hundreds of American faith leaders, including Priscilla Shirer, Rev. Sammy Rodriguez, Rev. H.B. Charles Jr. and Rep. Mark Walker, who co-chairs the Congressional Prayer Caucus.

"This is a moment in American history when the church must rise as one to cry to God and proclaim the gospel of Jesus. If unity is to come to our country, it must begin with us. I hope you will join one of the thousands of prayer gatherings that will take place across the country tomorrow, and as Ephesians 4:3 says, let’s make every effort to keep the unity of the spirit through the bond of peace," the statement on the official website of the main event read.