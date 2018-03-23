Friday is National Puppy Day, marked to honor the cute furry friends. This holiday is an opportunity for all pet lovers to show appreciation for the four-legged bundles of joy.

To celebrate this day, the best thing to do is to spend some quality time with the little ones. Here are some quotes about puppies and their older counterparts to share today, courtesy GoodReads and Brainy Quotes:

1. "A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself." — Josh Billings

2. "Money can buy you a fine dog, but only love can make him wag his tail." — Kinky Friedman

3. “Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen.” — Orhan Pamuk

Photo: Reuters

4. “When the dog looks at you, the dog is not thinking what kind of a person you are. The dog is not judging you.” — Eckhart Tolle

5. “Everything I know I learned from dogs.” — Nora Roberts

6. "My little dog - a heartbeat at my feet." — Edith Wharton

Photo: Reuters

7. “Petting, scratching and cuddling a dog could be as soothing to the mind and heart as deep meditation and almost as good for the soul as prayer.” — Dean Koontz

8. “The greatest pleasure of a dog is that you may make a fool of yourself with him and not only will he not scold you, but he will make a fool of himself too.” — Samuel Butler

9. “A dog is the only thing that can mend a crack in your broken heart.” — Judy Desmond

10. “The only creatures that are evolved enough to convey pure love are dogs and infants.” — Johnny Depp