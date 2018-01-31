A missing person case that went cold in 2014 was reopened after a body was found in the San Diego Bay in October 2016. Police identified the body as Elizabeth Sullivan who hadn’t been heard from in two years. Sullivan’s husband at the time of her death was arrested as a suspect Wednesday, a release from the San Diego Police Department said.

Sullivan was reported missing Oct. 14, 2014 when she was 32, according to the release. She was last seen in the Liberty Station area of San Diego, the same area where her body turned up nearly two years after her disappearance.

Police determined that the body they discovered in the Bay near 2600 Farragut Road was that of Sullivan and that she had been the victim of a murder. Sullivan was the mother of two girls and the wife to a member of the Navy, Matthew Sullivan. In an interview with People in 2014, he said he felt lost with his wife missing and that he couldn't stop thinking about her.

Matthew Sullivan also said that he and his wife had been having marital problems before she disappeared and that she had been spending more time out. It’s unclear why investigators decided that Sullivan was a victim of murder, the Los Angeles Times reported.

After an investigation, detectives identified Matthew Sullivan as a suspect in the case of Elizabeth's murder. Local authorities tracked him down in Wyoming, Delaware, and arrested him outside of his home there Wednesday morning. He is scheduled to be transported to San Diego for extradition proceedings, said a release.

