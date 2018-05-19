Vegas oddsmakers continue to list the winner of the Western Conference as the favorite to win the NBA Finals. Despite a 2-0 series lead on the defending Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics are listed at just 10/1 odds of winning the title.

The defending champion Golden State Warriors are the clear favorite at 5/13. But the Warriors are locked in a 1-1 series with the Houston Rockets, who are a 3/1 favorite to win the finals.

The intriguing team remains the Celtics, a team that won 55 games in the regular season despite injuries to key players Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Boston has overachieved in the playoffs, holding off two up-and-coming teams: the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games and the Philadelphia 76ers in five games. The two wins over the Cavs were by a total of 38 points.

A big question is whether the Cavs can win four of the next five games. The last time LeBron James failed to reach the finals was 2010. Oddsmakers list the Cavs as 16/1 underdogs to win the championship.

"I mean, I lose sleep," James said Saturday morning. "I mean, at the end of the day, when you lose any game in the postseason, [you lose sleep], so it's never comfort. Playoffs is never comfort. There's nothing about the playoffs that's comfortable until you either win it all or you lose and go into the summer.

"So, for me, it's always day-to-day grind to figure out ways that you can be better."

The Cavs host the Celtics on Saturday night in Game 3. Cleveland defeated Boston in the regular-season series, 2-1.

The Rockets and Warriors will both have home-court advantage in the Finals. The Warriors host the Rockets in Game 3 on Sunday night.

NBA Betting Odds (VegasInsider.com)

Golden State Warriors, 5/13

Houston Rockets, 3/1

Boston Celtics, 10/1

Cleveland Cavaliers, 16/1

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images