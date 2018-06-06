Calling Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals important for the Cleveland Cavaliers would be an understatement. If the Eastern Conference champions want any chance of dethroning the Golden State Warriors, they’ll have to win Wednesday night.

The series shifts to Cleveland for the first time in Game 3. The contest is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. EDT, though the actual tip-off likely won’t happen until close to 9:10 p.m. EDT. ABC will have the TV coverage and a live stream will be available online with WatchESPN.

LeBron James and the Cavs trail the Warriors 2-0 for the third year in a row. Cleveland won their first NBA Finals game at Quicken Loans Arena two years ago. The Cavs lost a heartbreaker in Game 3 a year ago, ultimately losing the series in five games.

Cleveland might’ve missed their chance to steal a victory over Golden State in the series opener when George Hill missed a potential game-winning free throw and J.R. Smith forgot the score with fewer than five seconds remaining in regulation. James had 51 points, eight assists and eight rebounds in the loss, a performance he likely won’t be able to replicate again.

Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State guarded James better in Game 2—though he still scored 29 points on 50 percent shooting and had 13 assists—and they could be even better equipped to slow down James in Game 3. There’s a good chance Andre Iguodala will be back on the court after missing Golden State’s last six playoff games.

Even if James has another big offensive game, they won’t beat the Warriors without their defense performing better. The Warriors have a 123.6 offensive rating in two Finals games, shooting 38.9 percent from three-point range. Stephen Curry has become the odds-on favorite to win the 2018 NBA Finals MVP award after making 14 of his 28 three-point attempts.

James is averaging 40.0 points, 10.5 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game in the Finals. Kevin Love, J.R. Smith and George Hill—Cleveland’s No.2 through No.4 scorers—are all averaging a combined 40.0 points, 17.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.