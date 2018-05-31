The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in the NBA Finals for a fourth straight year with the former holding a 2-1 advantage having won in 2015 and 2017.

Going into the finals, the focus will be on Stephen Curry and LeBron James going into the finals – the two key players for the Warriors and Cavaliers respectively.

James has almost single handedly carried his team to the finals – he has played more games this season than any other during his career. He averaged 34 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists throughout the playoffs without which they were unlikely to have gone past the first round.

Curry, on the other hand, missed the Warriors’ first playoff round as he was still recovering from the Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee that he suffered in March during the regular season. The point guard returned during Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-finals against the New Orleans Pelicans and has been slowly trying to get back into the groove.

The two-time MVP struggled to find his best form during the West finals against the Houston Rockets, but seemed to back at his best when it was needed in Game 7. Curry scored 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as they went on to win 101-92.

The Cavaliers are aware the Warriors’ offense runs through Curry despite Kevin Durant being one of their most prolific scorers. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue believes his team will have a chance if they manage to contain Curry and not allow him to have easy shots.

George Hill is likely to be tasked with defending Curry during the finals, but the Cavaliers coach has revealed that they have a different plan for the star point guard with multiple players expected to be thrown at him in order to make him uncomfortable.

Lue is aware they will not be able to nullify is impact completely and he will make some difficult shots, but their focus is going to be to cut out the easy shots and not lose him in transition.

“I thought we’ve had that in the past. Kyrie’s done a good job on him. I thought Shump did a good job on him. Multiple guys are gonna be thrown at Steph,” Lue told Spencer Davies of USA Today. “He’s a tough player, he’s gonna take a lot of shots, he’s gonna make some tough shots, we understand that.”

“But we want to be physical, stay on his body. Just being alert and taking away those easy baskets like – losing him in transition or we turn our head, he moves and gets a wide open three or an offensive rebound, he moves and we don’t lock into him. Those are the ones we want to take away.

“We know he is gonna score because he’s gonna get a lot of shots and he’s gonna make some tough shots. We just got to make sure we take away the easy ones,” the Cavaliers coach added.