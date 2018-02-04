The Oklahoma City Thunder may be looking to make a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers after losing guard Andre Roberson to a season-ending injury.

The Thunder have reportedly "expressed interest" in guard Avery Bradley, according to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post on Friday. Bradley, an impending free agent, is a two-way player toting an expiring contract who came over to the Clippers as part of a package that sent All-Star Blake Griffin to Detroit on Monday.

The Thunder are tasked with filling a defensive role held by Roberson, who is sidelined for the rest of the season with a ruptured left patellar tendon suffered during the third quarter against the Pistons on Jan. 27. Roberson, who averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists in 39 games this season, was selected to the All-Defense second-team last season.

Bradley received NBA's All-Defensive first team in 2015-16 during his stint with the Boston Celtics. He could also provide a reliable scoring option. The 27-year-old shot 38 percent from beyond the three-point arc this season and has shot 36.8 percent over his career.

However, the front office wasn’t considering substituting Roberson via trade, according to ESPN. That spot will be filled by rookie Terrance Ferguson, Josh Huestis and Jerami Grant collectively. Head coach Billy Donovan seemingly doubled down on that notion after the defensive specialist's injury.

"You don't replace him," Donovan told reporters after the Thunder played the Pistons. "It's no different than having a guy that gets 25 points a game and goes out. You're not going to have one person go out and replace 25 points."

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday.

Photo: Getty Images