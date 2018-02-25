With the regular season coming to a close in 45 days, perennially contenders like the San Antonio Spurs (35-25) are expected to make a strong push to ensure a higher seed in the playoffs. The Spurs currently have the fourth-best record in the Western Conference, but the normally drama-free club may have complications this season amid reports of noticeable tension with a key member of their roster.

It's becoming a poorly kept secret that star forward Kawhi Leonard and Spurs management have not been on the best of terms this season. Leonard, who has dealt with a right quadriceps injury, has intermittently played in just nine games this season, last appearing on Jan. 13.

While the 26-year-old has been medically cleared to play, there are still questions as to when he will return to the court, which has prompted some to question his commitment to the organization and fueling speculation that the Spurs may trade him before he opts for free agency.

On Sunday, ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski wrote: "The injury, rehabilitation and timetable for a return has complicated the Spurs' and Leonard's relationship, causing tension and fraying the fabric of what was once a strong partnership, league sources told ESPN. The uncertainty surrounding this season -- and Leonard's future, which could include free agency in the summer of 2019 -- has inspired a palpable stress around the organization, league sources said."

In January, head coach Gregg Popovich shrugged off any suggestion that there was any type of “soap opera” brewing in San Antonio between the Spurs and Leonard, despite pundits like ESPN's Jalen Rose claiming that Leonard "wants out" of San Antonio.

But on Wednesday, Popovich acknowledged that Leonard's season is in doubt.

“Well, we only have X number of games left in the season and he’s still not ready to go," Popovich said of Leonard.

"If by some chance he is it’s going to be pretty late into the season and it’ll be a tough decision how late you bring somebody back. That’s why I’m trying to be honest and logical. I’ll be surprised if he gets back this year.”

Leonard's possible return is predicated on his ability to manage the discomfort of the injury, according to Wojnarowski.

While Wojnarowski referenced the "palpable stress" surrounding the Spurs and Leonard, New York Times reporter Marc Stein recently pointed out that beyond this season, Leonard's future with the Spurs may be in doubt.

“Is this all building toward a showdown that winds up getting Leonard — who so many of us thought was the perfect Spur and a future MVP — traded in the off-season? These are the sorts of questions people around the league are asking about San Antonio, which hasn’t endured drama on this level since the early days of [Tim] Duncan’s career.”

With the trade deadline passing on Feb. 8, the Spurs can devote their full attention to this season and with the hope that Leonard may eventually find his way back to the court.

The Spurs may need Leonard if they hope to have any chance of overcoming the defending champion Golden State Warriors. San Antonio's winning percentage (.583) is well below last year (.744), when Leonard played in 74 games and averaged over 25 points a game. He is one of the league's best defensive players and has a knack on offense for being at the right place at the right time.

But the Spurs have done well in Leonard's absence. Popovich's well-balanced squad is currently just a half-game behind the No.3 Minnesota Timberwolves, and with Leonard in the lineup, the Spurs have a 5-4 record.

Leonard can become a free agent in the summer of 2019, giving the Spurs plenty of time to either resolve the situation or weigh trade offers. Leonard is earning $18.9 million this season and will make $20.1 million in 2018-19.

