Legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond announced his retirement from touring Monday after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Diamond, 76, released a statement on his official website announcing the decision, however, the singer still plans to record music.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years. My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows. I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you,” Diamond said in the statement.

It is unclear as to exactly when was Diamond diagnosed with the disease. Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that predominantly affects dopamine-producing neurons in a specific area of the brain. Although there is no complete cure for the disease, there are a number of medications to control it.

While Parkinson’s disease might not be fatal in itself, it can cause some serious complications. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the complications arising out of Parkinson’s disease has been ranked as the 14th cause of death in the United States.

Based on an advice from his doctor, Diamond canceled his upcoming March tour to Australia and New Zealand. The Australia and New Zealand tour was announced in November 2017 by TEG Dainty — a global live entertainment company.

After learning about Diamond’s decision to cancel the tour, Paul Dainty, president and CEO of TEG Dainty said: “I am devastated and saddened to hear the news of Neil’s illness and his retirement from touring. I have had the honor of promoting Neil’s numerous tours in Australia and New Zealand, he is one of the world’s greatest artists and we and his thousands and thousands of fans here will miss seeing him tour down under.”

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Born Jan. 24, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York, Diamond led a very renowned career in the industry. He was welcomed into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. He also received the prestigious Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000. Diamond has a number of hits attached to his name including “Song Sung Blue,” “Longfellow Serenade,” “I’ve Been This Way Before,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “Yesterday’s Songs,” “Heartlight,” among others.

According to the Richest, Diamond has a net worth of $175 million.

A number of Twitter users expressed their love and support for Diamond. Among them was Barry Manilow who wrote how disheartened he was on hearing about Diamond’s illness.

Diamond is set to celebrate his 77th birthday on Jan. 24.