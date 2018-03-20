A New York City subway worker died early Tuesday morning while clearing trash from the track, the New York Daily News reported. The victim, a 23-year-old man whose name has not been identified, died in a tunnel south of the 125 Street and Lexington Ave station in East Harlem.

The MTA worker was 23 years old https://t.co/Vahvo5qCKW — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 20, 2018

The worker’s crew was clearing debris from a track servicing the southbound 6 train, which runs from the Bronx to southern Manhattan. According to the Daily News, the worker stumbled while on a work train shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, causing him to fall onto the nearby southbound 4/5 train track.

He sustained a head injury, after which his coworkers pulled him to the train platform. He died shortly after 5:30 a.m.

The worker’s death more or less halted the 4, 5 and 6 trains during peak morning commute hours. Riders were frustrated, as they likely did not know the cause of the mass delays on the transit lines.

4, 5 and 6 trains are bypassing 125 St in both directions.







Northbound 4 and 5 trains are running local from Grand Central-42 St to 125 St and bypassing 125 St after a fatal injury sustained by NYCT employee this morning. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 20, 2018

The MTA worker’s death came mere hours after a 57-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of an L train heading west in Manhattan on Monday night. A few dozen people die in New York’s subways each year, whether by suicide, accident or malicious acts.

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images