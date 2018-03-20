A New York City subway worker died early Tuesday morning while clearing trash from the track, the New York Daily News reported. The victim, a 23-year-old man whose name has not been identified, died in a tunnel south of the 125 Street and Lexington Ave station in East Harlem.

The worker’s crew was clearing debris from a track servicing the southbound 6 train, which runs from the Bronx to southern Manhattan. According to the Daily News, the worker stumbled while on a work train shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, causing him to fall onto the nearby southbound 4/5 train track.

He sustained a head injury, after which his coworkers pulled him to the train platform. He died shortly after 5:30 a.m.

The worker’s death more or less halted the 4, 5 and 6 trains during peak morning commute hours. Riders were frustrated, as they likely did not know the cause of the mass delays on the transit lines.

The MTA worker’s death came mere hours after a 57-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of an L train heading west in Manhattan on Monday night. A few dozen people die in New York’s subways each year, whether by suicide, accident or malicious acts.

GettyImages-903594126 A New York subway worker died Tuesday morning. People enter a subway station on January 10, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images