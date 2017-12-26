Week 17 is always one of the most interesting weeks of the NFL season from a gambling perspective, and 2017 is no different. With so many matchups featuring a team looking to improve its playoff seeding against one that’s been eliminated from contention, there are a couple of very large point spreads on the regular season’s final Sunday schedule.

According to the opening betting odds, the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both favored by more than two touchdowns. The betting line for the contest between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears is north of 10 points.

All of those favorites are one of the top two seeds in their respective conferences. While New England and Pittsburgh are both guaranteed to have a first-round playoff bye, Minnesota needs a win or a loss by the Carolina Panthers to secure the No.2 seed.

The Patriots can clinch the AFC’s No.1 seed with a victory or a loss by the Steelers. It’s hard to imagine New England losing at home to the New York Jets or Pittsburgh being upset by the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland is on the cusp of the NFL’s second-ever 0-16 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs are guaranteed to be the AFC’s No.3 and No.4 seeds, respectively. There is no betting line for Jacksonville’s visit to Tennessee yet because it’s unknown if the Jaguars will rest most of their starters. With nothing on the line for Kansas City, they are three-point underdogs on the road against the Denver Broncos.

The Philadelphia Eagles have already clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. That’s why there’s no betting line for their game with the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas won’t be in the playoffs.

If the Atlanta Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers, they are in the postseason. The defending NFC champions are favored by more than a field goal at home against Carolina, who is still alive in the NFC South race.

Atlanta would also clinch a wild-card berth with a loss by the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is favored by a touchdown at home against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are out of the playoff race.

Three games feature two teams that have no chance of making the playoffs. The Detroit Lions are the biggest favorite of those teams, laying more than a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Photo: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Below are the complete betting lines for all the Week 16 games, including the point spreads and totals. These are the consensus odds from multiple sportsbooks in Las Vegas and online, via OddsShark.

Cleveland Browns (+15.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Redskins (-3.5) at New York Giants, 38

Buffalo Bills (-2.5) at Miami Dolphins, 42.5

Green Bay Packers (+7.5) at Detroit Lions, 43

Carolina Panthers (+3.5) at Atlanta Falcons, 46.5

Chicago Bears (+12) at Minnesota Vikings, 39.5

New Orleans Saints (-7) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 50.5

Dallas Cowboys (N/A) at Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets (+16.5) at New England Patriots

Houston Texans (+3.5) at Indianapolis Colts, 41

Cincinnati Bengals (+9.5) at Baltimore Colts, 40.5

Jacksonville Jaguars (N/A) at Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals (+7) at Seattle Seahawks, 39

Oakland Raiders (+7) at Los Angeles Chargers, 47.5

Kansas City Chiefs (+3) at Denver Broncos, 39

San Francisco 49ers (+4) at Los Angeles Rams, 44