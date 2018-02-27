NFL games have been decided by enough controversial rulings over what constitutes or doesn't constitute a catch that the league is reportedly looking to simplify the process. In a Monday meeting, the NFL Competition Committee considered eliminating a key part of the league’s convoluted catch rule, according to NFL Network’s Judy Battista.

In order to catch a pass in the NFL, a player has to do a number of things. First, they have to fully control the ball in their hands, meaning the ball cannot move around too much. After that, the player must get two feet in-bounds or any other body part beside their hands, such as knees and elbows. At that point, they have to control the ball throughout the entire process of going to the ground.

According to Battista’s report, the last step was what the NFL considered eliminating. In recent years, there have been several high-profile cases of teams losing games because what looked like a game-winning catch to the naked eye was reversed by instant replay review. If the clause that required receivers to control the catch all the way to the ground went away, the following catches may have been ruled complete:

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson’s non-catch that would have won a game against the Chicago Bears in 2010.

A deep catch by the Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant that could have won a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers in 2015.

A short touchdown by Jesse James that would have given the Pittsburgh Steelers home-field advantage through the 2018 NFL playoffs.

According to the rule, as it existed through the 2017 season, none of those were catches. The New England Patriots might point out that Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz’s touchdown in Super Bowl LII looked a lot like the Jesse James non-catch. Despite the resemblance, it was ruled a touchdown.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported that nearly everyone in the Competition Committee agreed Johnson and Bryant’s catches should have been ruled complete. Commissioner Roger Goodell said prior to the Super Bowl that the league needed to “start over” on the catch rule.

Photo: Mike McGinnis/Getty Images