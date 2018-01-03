Four games will kick off the 2018 NFL playoffs with seeds No.3-No.6 in the NFC and AFC competing on Wild-Card Weekend. The betting lines favor each home team, though no point spread has reached double-digits.

Below are picks against the spread for every game in the first round of the playoffs, as well as updated betting odds at Las Vegas and online sportsbooks. Betting lines and trends are courtesy of OddsShark.

Tennessee Titans (+9) at Kansas City Chiefs

The Titans are the worst team in the entire playoffs, and it might not be long before it becomes clear that they aren’t advancing to the divisional round. Tennessee’s offense has been frustratingly bad with Marcus Mariota throwing more interceptions than touchdowns and the team ranking just 15th in rushing. The Chiefs have the No.5 ranked offense, averaging 28.6 points in their last five games. Don’t expect Tennessee to keep up with Kansas City on the road.

Prediction ATS: Kansas City

Atlanta Falcons (+6.5) at Los Angeles Rams

The Falcons have a real chance to not only cover the spread, but to win outright in L.A. Atlanta has been in this situation often, making the playoffs six times with Matt Ryan as their starting quarterback. For Los Angeles’ top players, this is their first time in the postseason. Jared Goff could be under more pressure than usual to make big plays with the Falcons touting a strong run defense. Atlanta is 12-5 in their last 17 road games, and they’ve got as much offensive talent as anyone in the NFC.

Prediction ATS: Atlanta

Buffalo Bills (+9) at Jacksonville Jaguars

It’s going to be tough for the Bills to remain competitive in Jacksonville. The Jaguars probably have the NFL’s best defense, and the unit carried them to a division title. Buffalo ranks 29th in total offense, and moving the football will be even more difficult now that LeSean McCoy won’t be completely healthy. The fact that Jacksonville is the league’s No.1 rushing team and Buffalo ranks 29th against the run won’t help either. The Bills have covered the spread just three times in their last 10 road games.

Prediction ATS: Jacksonville

Carolina Panthers (+6.5) at New Orleans Saints

We’ve seen this matchup twice this season, and New Orleans didn’t have much trouble in either contest. The Saints won 34-13 in Carolina in Week 3 when they picked off Cam Newton three times, and the Panthers were beaten 31-21 on Dec. 3 when Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara rushed for a combined 6.3 yards per carry and three scores. As well as Carolina’s defense has played for most of the year, few teams have been able to slow down New Orleans’ rushing attack. It’s hard to trust Newton and the Panthers’ offense to keep up, especially when facing a defense that ranks seventh in opponents’ passer rating. The Panthers are 0-4-1 against the spread in their last five games when playing the Saints.

Prediction ATS: New Orleans