The divisional playoff betting odds look a lot different than the betting lines from Wild-Card Weekend. Two games feature points spreads of fewer than four points, and a road team is favored for the first time in the 2018 NFL playoffs.

The Atlanta Falcons have made history as the only No.6 seed to be favored over a No.1 seed. The Philadelphia Eagles are home underdogs in the opener of the second round of the postseason. Nick Foles hasn’t looked very impressive since replacing the injured Carson Wentz, and Philadelphia ended the regular season by scoring just 19 total points in their final two games.

Atlanta looks like a real threat to get back to the Super Bowl after beating the Los Angeles Rams in the first round. The Falcons nearly won last year’s Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, who are the biggest favorites on the upcoming schedule. They are laying nearly two touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans Saturday night. Tennessee pulled off the biggest upset of Wild-Card Weekend by winning in Kansas City.

Tennessee got into the playoffs after finishing in second place to the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are getting more than a touchdown early Sunday afternoon in their road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sunday’s late afternoon contest should be the best of the divisional playoffs. The New Orleans Saints are 3.5-point underdogs in their road game against the Minnesota Vikings. The betting line has moved since the end of the first round when New Orleans opened as a 4.5-point underdog.

Both Sunday contests are rematches from the regular season. Jacksonville had a dominant 30-9 victory in Pittsburgh in Week 5, intercepting Ben Roethlisberger five times. Minnesota defeated New Orleans 29-19, though that game took place four months ago in the year’s first “Monday Night Football” game. Case Keenum was the Vikings’ backup quarterback in Week 1, and Sam Bradford nearly posted a perfect passer rating.

Keenum has since taken over the starting job and performed like one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. The Vikings are the Super Bowl favorites in the NFC, and they are trying to become the first team to ever play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Below are the complete betting lines for all the Divisional Weekend games, including the point spreads and totals. These are the consensus odds from multiple sportsbooks in Las Vegas and online, via OddsShark.

Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at Philadelphia Eagles, 41

Tennessee Titans (+13.5) at New England Patriots, 47

Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers, 41

New Orleans Saints (+3.5) at Minnesota Vikings, 45.5