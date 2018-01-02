If any road team wins in the first round of the 2018 NFL playoffs, it will be a significant upset. According to the latest betting odds, all four home teams are favored by at least six points on Wild-Card Weekend.

The weekend’s largest betting line comes in the early Sunday game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. Buffalo is an 8.5-point underdog in the franchise’s first postseason game in 18 years. The point spread has moved in Jacksonville’s favor since the matchup was set.

The other AFC wild-card team is Saturday’s biggest underdog. The Tennessee Titans are getting eight points in their road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, who enter the playoffs on a four-game winning streak. Tennessee had lost three games in a row before beating the Jaguars in Week 17. Jacksonville had nothing to play for since they already clinched the AFC South title and the conference's No.3 seed.

Sunday’s contest between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints is the only rematch on the schedule. New Orleans and Carolina finished the regular season with the same record, but the Saints won the NFC South because they won both head-to-head meetings with the Panthers. New Orleans defeated Carolina by double-digits in both contests.

The first round’s smallest point spread comes in the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams. Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and many of the Rams’ stars will make their first postseason appearance Saturday night when they host the defending NFC Champions. Matt Ryan has competed in eight career playoff games. The quarterback posted a 135.3 passer rating in the 2017 postseason, nearly winning his first Super Bowl.

The two games involving NFC South teams are tied for having the first round’s highest over/under. The contest between Buffalo and Jacksonville is the only game on the schedule with an over/under that’s below 40.

Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Below are the complete betting lines for all the Wild-Card Weekend games, including the point spreads and totals. These are the consensus odds from multiple sportsbooks in Las Vegas and online, via OddsShark.

Tennessee Titans (+8) at Kansas City Chiefs, 44.5

Atlanta Falcons (+6) at Los Angeles Rams, 48.5

Buffalo Bills (+8.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars, 39.5

Carolina Panthers (+6.5) at New Orleans Saints, 48.5