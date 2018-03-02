Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels may have broken up years ago, but the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star is still talking about his ex-girlfriend. In a new interview, the reality star accused the “Motorsport” rapper of being verbally and physically abusive during the course of their relationship.

Samuels, who split with Minaj in 2014 after more than 10 years of dating, initially claimed he dumped the “No Frauds” artist because she treated him poorly. However, the “Scared Famous” star recently decided to share some details about what truly brought the romance to an end.

While appearing on DJ Envy and Gia Casey’s podcast, “The Casey Crew,” Samuels revealed Minaj tried to control their relationship, and the tension between forced him to leave her.

When DJ Envy suggested there were times it seemed as if Samuels was an “abused boyfriend,” the VH1 star agreed with the radio personality.

“Nah, nah that’s true but it’s because she was sheltered; she’s in her cocoon and I’m there with her. I didn’t really have a life outside of that. I was really comfortable but then the fights and stuff it was getting too crazy. I was like, you know what? I don’t wanna go to jail, I don’t wanna go to the hospital.”

Samuels explained he grew tired of the arguments and physical altercations. “I walked away; I’m not a confrontational person and I don’t like to argue. We’re not gonna be doing this all day every day, I’m not gonna have hands put on me and the verbal — it takes a while to get over that,” he said.

“It took me a while to have my confidence that’s why I was going to the gym so hard. It took me a good 4 and 1/2 years to be like, ‘OK, now I’m me and I’m walking [on] my own.’”

Although Samuels said he enjoyed the perks of dating a famous rapper, which is why he remained in the relationship for so long, he admitted he actually enjoyed watching Minaj grow as an artist.

“The perks isn’t [sic] really what made it worth it, all I saw was her and her excelling, and it made me feel too good to know where we came from. I just wanted to be supportive and be there, but at the same time wanted to be respected.”

Minaj has not addressed Samuels’ claims of abuse during their relationship.

