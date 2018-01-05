Nicki Minaj came into the new year as a single lady, following her break up with Nas after the pair dated for seven months. Following news of the split, the “Motorsport” rapper’s ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels commented on the end of her romance.

Samuels left a comment under an Instagram post shared by The Shade Room about the break up, empathizing with his ex’s failed relationship. “Yup we’ve both been having bad luck in this department… sigh rastafari .. ain’t no hope in these streets,” he wrote.

Samuels, who has appeared on “Love & Hip Hop: New York” and “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” was in relationships during his time on the two reality series, however, both romances ended in break ups.

Following his split from Minaj in 2014, the two were at war, after Samuels attempted to sue her over physical and emotional abuse and she claimed he stole money from her. However, the drama between the two eventually settled down, and the feud seemed to fade.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 4, 2018 at 3:52pm PST

A source told Us Weekly that Minaj’s recent romance with Nas lost its spark. “Nicki and Nas fizzled out,” the insider said.

Those close to the couple revealed that distance was the reason why the romance came to an end. “They were never in the same place at the same time, so it was hard to move their relationship forward.”

Although their relationship, which reportedly began in May, came to an end, neither is bitter about the break up. “They still remain friends,” the source said.

Sources told TMZ, that even though the rappers have respect for one another and have no plans on shading each other following the split, they won’t be hanging out as friends anytime soon. However, Minaj and Nas still follow one another on Instagram.

Now that Minaj and Nas are single, they both plan on turning their focus to their careers. The “No Frauds” rapper continues to work on new music, as well as multiple business deals outside of the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Nas will be busy putting his all into both his chicken and waffles restaurant, Sweet Chick and his record label.

Minaj dated Samuels from 2002 until 2014. Several months later, she began dating rapper Meek Mill, before they split at the end of 2016.

