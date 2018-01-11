A surprise Nintendo Direct Mini presentation went live earlier this morning and the Japanese gaming company announced a bunch of new content for the Switch console.

Super Mario Odyssey Free DLC

The biggest announcement that Nintendo made was that ‘Super Mario Odyssey” is getting a free update in February. When the update goes live next month, players who have already completed the main story mode will be able to venture to Balloon World. Players will be able to go to Balloon World by talking to Luigi who can be found on top of a skyscraper in New Donk City, according to GameSpot.

In Balloon World, players will be able to hide balloons within stages. Other players will then have to race to find these hidden balloons. Users can also participate in finding hidden balloons. Players worldwide will be ranked online.

The free update to “Super Mario Odyssey” also gives Mario three new outfits: Super Mario Sunshine shirt and glasses, a musician costume and a full knight’s armor. The update also adds new filters to the game’s snapshot feature.

Pokken Tournament DX DLC

The fighting game featuring Pokémon is getting some new DLC characters. The first wave of new characters are set to arrive on Jan. 31 and will include Aegislash as a battle character, while Mega Rayquaza and Mimikyu joins the game as the super set of characters.

The second wave of new characters for “Pokken Tournament DX” will arrive on March 23. This wave will include the battle character Blastoise along with Mew and Celebi as a support set.

Accessing the new DLC characters for “Pokken Tournament DX” will require the purchase of the Deluxe Battle Pack, which is available now. If players buy it now, they will also get a new set of avatar items.

Payday 2 For The Switch Announced

Overkill Software’s “Payday 2” is being ported for the Nintendo Switch and it will arrive for the console on Feb. 27. The Switch version of the game will include a timed-exclusive character name Joy, who’s described as a “Japanese computer whiz.”

Hyrule Warriors: Wii U Games Ported To Switch

Nintendo announced that both “Hyrule Warriors” and “Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze” will be heading to the Nintendo Switch this year. Both games originally came out for the Nintendo Wii U back in 2014.

“Tropical Freeze” is a side-scrolling platformer and it will be available for the Switch on May 4. This version of the game will also include the ability to play as Funky Kong, according to Eurogamer.

“Hyrule Warriors” is a spin-off based on “The Legend of Zelda.” The Switch version of the game will be called “Hyrule Warrior: Definitive Edition” and will include new outfits for Zelda and Link, which are based on their outfits from “Breath of the Wild,” according to Kotaku. No exact release date has been given yet, but the game will arrive this spring.

Mario + Rabbids Gets Another DLC

The new DLC for “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” adds Donkey Kong as a playable character. No exact release date was given for the DLC, but it will be out sometime this spring.

Dark Souls Remaster Is Coming To Switch

“Dark Souls: Remastered” is heading to the Nintendo Switch on May 25. This version of the game will include the downloadable add-on Artorias of the Abyss. The game also introduces improved resolution and other visual enhancements, and it also increases the multiplayer count to six players, according to Polygon.

“Dark Souls: Remastered” will run in 1080p full HD at 30fps on the Nintendo Switch when docked to a TV, while in handheld mode, it will run in 720p at 60fps. This version of the game will also be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the PC on May 25.

Mario Tennis And Other Games, Updates

“Celeste” and “Fe,” indie games from EA Originals, are heading to the Switch on Jan. 25 and Feb. 26, respectively. Meanwhile, the SNK fighting game spin-off, “SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy,” will also be available for Nintendo’s console later this summer.

Nintendo also announced a new Mario sport game called “Mario Tennis Aces,” which is scheduled to arrive this spring. “Kirby Star Allies” is still slated to arrive on March 16, but Nintendo revealed a new gameplay trailer showing off more of Kirby’s new moves.

Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon