A report Wednesday claimed North Korea was planning to display dozens of long-range missiles at a parade Feb. 8, a day before the commencement of Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The CNN report claimed they obtained the information about North Korea’s intentions from two trusted diplomatic sources Wednesday. One of the sources said the large display of long-range missiles would be an attempt “to scare the hell out of the Americans.”

Foreign media would reportedly be banned from covering the event and, according to one of the sources, the reason behind this could be the “sensitivity of the weapons that will be on display, and to avoid questions about the deployability of the missiles.”

The sources also did not rule out the possibility of a missile test in the near future with the motive of sending a strong message to American forces that are currently deployed in the region.

The news of North Korea displaying its missiles comes right after President Donald Trump’s maiden State of the Union speech, during which he heavily criticized leader Kim Jong Un’s regime.

During his State of the Union address, Trump not only described North Korean defector Ji Seong Ho’s suffering in detail, but also painted the Jong Un’s regime as an enemy of humanity and Christianity.

“He (Ji) woke up as a train ran over his limbs. He then endured multiple amputations without anything to dull the pain. His tormentors wanted to know if he’d met any Christians. He had — and he resolved, after that, to be free,” Trump said about Ho's suffering during the conclusion of his speech.

Vox News reported Trump recounting the incident served an important political purpose, which was to paint North Korea as “a country that mistreats its people so cruelly cannot be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons”.

“North Korea’s reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles could very soon threaten our homeland. We need only look at the depraved character of the North Korean regime to understand the nature of the nuclear threat it could pose to America and to our allies,” Trump added.

The news report also drew comparisons between Trump’s speech and President George W. Bush’s 2002 State of the Union speech where he described Iraq, Iran, and North Korea as an “axis of evil”.

